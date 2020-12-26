Revain (REV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.69 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $991.74 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00046617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00315191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.69 or 0.02136335 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

