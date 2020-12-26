ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

RMD stock opened at $212.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

