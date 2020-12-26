Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

REZI opened at $22.49 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

