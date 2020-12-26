Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.23.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

