Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Replimune Group worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 268.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $181,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,138. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Replimune Group stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

