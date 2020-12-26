Rentberry 24 Hour Volume Hits $571.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Rentberry has a market cap of $133,819.24 and $571.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00046730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00314428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

