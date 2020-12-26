Ren Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Tidex, DDEX and IDEX. Ren has a total market cap of $230.74 million and $27.83 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00042144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00292098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015439 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Tidex, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, UEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

