Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.92

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 10752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

REMYY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

