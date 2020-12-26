REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.12) Per Share

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for REGENXBIO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.32). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $1,759,715. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.