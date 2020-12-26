Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,586.42 or 0.99988387 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00050941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

