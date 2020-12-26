RealTract Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $679.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 67.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 67.9% against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $325,986.48 and approximately $679.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00129385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00020078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00194077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00635970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00337946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00058127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00091872 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

