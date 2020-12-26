Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) (LON:RGD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Shares of Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) (LON:RGD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as low as $4.00. Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 653.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

About Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

