Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.41 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $406.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.