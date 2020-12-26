Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $406.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.