Raymond James Analysts Give Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) a C$8.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

