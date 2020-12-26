Ravencoin Classic Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $3,966.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00135008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00664417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00164408 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,745,560,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.