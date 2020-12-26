Rate3 (RTE) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DEx.top, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $370,253.28 and $197,433.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00042706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00297261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, FCoin, DDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinrail, ABCC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

