Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of RDUS opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $852.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,007,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 120,974 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

