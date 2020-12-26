QuickX Protocol Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $8.80 million and $209,610.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00321290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

