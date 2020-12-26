QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $306.27 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $10.39, $51.55 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00041682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00032805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00289224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015299 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001782 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,396,933,436 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

