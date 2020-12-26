Quark Trading Up 44.7% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $294.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

