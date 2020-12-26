Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Cap of $12.09 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $19,236.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001831 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010333 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009168 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002962 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,894,094 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.