Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0296

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $408,120.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00042144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00292098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015439 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.