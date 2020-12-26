Qredit (XQR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 897.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Qredit has traded up 875.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $71.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001328 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000374 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

