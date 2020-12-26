Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Shares of PAYX opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $491,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 46.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 24.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

