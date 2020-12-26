Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.83.

Q2 stock opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $974,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $918,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,667,454.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,048 shares of company stock worth $27,639,780. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

