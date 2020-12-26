Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Raised by Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $146.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

