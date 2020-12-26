Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Lifted by Analyst

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for National Health Investors in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

NYSE NHI opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.