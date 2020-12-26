PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €90.80 ($106.82) and last traded at €90.50 ($106.47). 177,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 873% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.06 ($105.95).

A number of brokerages have commented on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.56 ($104.18).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion and a PE ratio of 188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

