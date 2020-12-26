Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLSE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.
Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $535.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.