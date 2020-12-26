Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLSE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $535.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

