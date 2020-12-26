Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.55. 1,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

