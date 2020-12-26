Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (MGNT.L) (LON:MGNT) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (MGNT.L) (LON:MGNT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.70. Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (MGNT.L) shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 57,665 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.17.

About Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (MGNT.L) (LON:MGNT)

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

