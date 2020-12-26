Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 21,699 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,904,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

