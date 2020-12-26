Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,530 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCII opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

