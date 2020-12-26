Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 96.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,472 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after buying an additional 1,301,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Deluxe by 40.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 450,624 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 41.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,134,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 330,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Deluxe by 269.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 129.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 199,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DLX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $26.14 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. Deluxe’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

