Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $177,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $5,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $57,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.