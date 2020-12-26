Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $315,000 Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $395.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $207,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,646.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,912 shares of company stock worth $1,059,656. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

