Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Entercom Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 394,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 358,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 276,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,274,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 272,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $327.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

