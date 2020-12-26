ProxyNode Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $46,349.86 and $6.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00030631 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00427297 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.01275203 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,405,784 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.