Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. BidaskClub raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE PB opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,921,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,077,000 after acquiring an additional 421,325 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after acquiring an additional 339,746 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 762,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 235,280 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

