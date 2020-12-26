ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 46,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 228,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRS)

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.