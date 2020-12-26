ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) by 464.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $95.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

