ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.07 and last traded at $79.07. 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.58% of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

