ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

