Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $11,190.08 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $11,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $77,272.44.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Jennifer Bealer sold 280 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $8,405.60.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Progyny by 294.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $474,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 807.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

