Primas Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Primas has a market capitalization of $625,946.97 and $4.83 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

