Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRVL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prevail Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

PRVL stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.