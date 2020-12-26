Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRVL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prevail Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.
PRVL stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.35.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile
Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.
