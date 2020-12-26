PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. PPL reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

PPL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in PPL by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 22.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in PPL by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

