Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.20. Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 11,717,730 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.18. The company has a market cap of £22.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

In related news, insider Paul Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Insiders have purchased 2,900,000 shares of company stock worth $4,800,000 in the last quarter.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

