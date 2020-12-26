POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in POSCO by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

